Empowered Communities is an Indigenous designed and led, empowerment initiative that puts families at the heart of development. The comprehensive model aims to empower Indigenous people to achieve greater economic, social and cultural development.

The Ngarrindjeri Ruwe Empowered Communities (NREC) is a backbone organisation that provides the supporting infrastructure to coordinate work among Empowered Communities partner organisations, to progress the Regional Development Agenda and the overall implementation of the model across the region.

About the Role

The Chief Executive Officer will be a visionary, dynamic leader who can grow and lead the backbone organisation, facilitate the collective success of this regional effort, and serve as a champion for this initiative. In addition, driving the team’s regional development agenda, internal and external functions, including strategy, communications, community engagement, and outcome measurement, working in tandem with the Board of Directors to deliver on the strategic goals.

Key responsibilities of the role include but are not limited to:

Develop and lead a clear roadmap of change for the organisation as well as having robust governance systems in place

Lead the organisation from a legislative, corporate, strategic, governance and change management perspective

Owning and managing the budget in-line with program deliverables

Making sure the organisation is compliant with the required legislation and requirements

Act in accordance with the WHS Act (SA) 2009 making sure the risk management framework is robust and legislatively compliant

Make sure all community feedback is captured, analysed and actioned against guidelines and roadmaps

Partner with Community members to make sure the shared vision of the organisation is delivered to

Work with key stakeholders across the organisation and community taking a collective and collaborative approach to change initiatives

About You

To be successful in this role you are ideally tertiary qualified in business, education or policy related fields. You will have a proven track record in senior management and of engaging with Aboriginal communities and working within Aboriginal organisations having worked independently under a board of directors to achieve the strategic goals of an organisation/s. Experience of working under the CATSI Act 2001 or Corporations ACT 2001 would be extremely beneficial, as well as experience of working within state, federal or territory governments environments.

You have excellent communication skills and the ability to engage and nurture strong community relationships, dealing with multiple stakeholders with competing priorities. You are collaborative in approach, strategic in thought, with the ability to influence as needed to bring about strategic change.

You love working in community, being able to make an impact and bring about transformation, you are looking for a change where what you do can positively impact a business.

